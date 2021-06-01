BURLINGTON, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix Launches Agent Assist Solution to Accelerate Contact Center Interactions
Zappix, the leading AI-Powered Mobile On-Demand Customer Service and Visual IVR solutions provider, announced it has launched an Agent Assist solution aimed at reducing Average Handle Time and improving the time to successful resolution.
The new Agent Assist Solution enables agents to deliver various digital and visual assistance tools directly to customers via text message. The text message is sent by contact center agents using the Agent Assist console and contains a link to a Zappix On-Demand App that simplifies and accelerates the customer service interaction. The solution allows users to complete a form, securely complete payment transactions, view video FAQs, download documents, upload photos and videos to agents and CRM databases, or other standardized customer service processes.
The solution can also streamline internal communication between intra-company resources whenever agents need to correspond with other members or branches of the customer service team.
"We, at Zappix, continuously expand our product portfolio and strive to deliver the best customer experiences possible," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "We are happy to launch Agent Assist — our latest service helping agents better serve customers while they are on the call. This service will help to greatly accelerate agent interactions, a key aspect of our mission to transform the user journey during contact center interactions."
The speed of Zappix automation and ease of use for customer service agents is producing significant benefits for businesses and consumers, including:
Accelerated time to resolution — the agent assist solution helps callers complete interactions faster via automation, and empowers agents to handle multiple interactions or processes at once, reducing average handling time (AHT) and time to resolution
Enhanced service — by leveraging the power of digital visual interfaces, the solution improves experiences like FAQs and customer guidance with engaging videos and helpful pictures, compared to occasionally cumbersome voice channel alternatives
Supplemental services — the ability to download documents directly from on-demand web-apps accessed and leveraging the full power of smartphones via the solution unlocks additional services for callers like geolocation, further accelerating the customer service experience
Reduced inbound call volumes — callers who have received assistance via the Agent Assist solution can reuse the link in the original text message to revisit on-demand, automated services without ever interacting with a live agent, preventing future calls to contact centers and lowering inbound call volumes
The Zappix Agent Assist solution is already accelerating live customer service interactions. By automating important steps in the customer service journey, the Zappix solution aims to reduce the average handle time of calls by more than 50%.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
Media Contact
Johnny Rosa, Zappix, 7817392770, johnny.rosa@zappix.com
SOURCE Zappix