The company's partners largely deploy its flagship Visual IVR solution for fast, easy-to-use customer self-service. When callers connect with an IVR equipped with the Visual IVR solution, they are provided with an option to use self-service. When they choose it, the caller receives a text message with a link to the Visual IVR. The customer then resolves the reason they called using their mobile phone, all in simple to use visual menus.
"We're excited to expand our relationship with our existing partners and deliver innovative digital solutions to more consumers," said Yossi Abraham, president, Zappix. "Our partners understand the critical role self-service and automation play in today's customer experience landscape, and we are glad they have chosen Zappix to provide these experiences."
Businesses leveraging Zappix solutions benefit from:
- An efficient self-service customer service channel, reducing the number of repetitive, routine calls reaching live agents
- Improved customer experience (CX) through easy to use, visually appealing self-service solutions creating faster resolutions
- Reduced average handle time
- Reduced in-queue waiting time for customers and more bandwidth for agents to focus on complex calls, leading to better customer satisfaction
- Faster, enhanced agent interactions utilizing intelligent Zappix automation and on-demand self-service smart forms
- Quick launch and implementation, thanks to pre-integrated CRM and self-service tools
The latest group of new brands deployed various solutions, including roadside assistance and retail & e-commerce use cases. Digital and proactive CX, end-to-end self-service automation, and very fast deployments are at the core of the recent launches.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
