BURLINGTON, Mass., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Visual IVR and Mobile On-Demand Digital Self-Service solutions provider, announced it has launched solutions for six more customers since the beginning of 2021, including Visual IVR, Digital Patient Engagement, and its new Back To Work solution for daily health assessment monitoring and tracking on-site employee attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impressive market demand for self-service solutions illustrates an acceleration in digital transformation due to COVID-19 and reflects the record growth Zappix saw in 2020. The company notes four key trends that dominate customer service solutions this year, and expects them to continue into the future:
1) Expand Digital Self-Service usage — by offering self-service options for the most common tasks, and deflecting calls away from live agents
2) Reduce customer effort — customer service solutions must be easy for customers to find and simple to use wherever and whenever customers need them
3) Increase first call resolution — by applying the right level of automation with well designed UI
4) Reduce agent effort — deflect repetitive and mundane tasks away from agents; provide agent assistance tools to make the handling of the calls faster and more efficient
"We are glad to bring convenient, on-demand, visual, mobile experiences to those who need it — delivering faster, more intuitive customer service experiences, providing engaging digital patient communication, and helping business leaders safely manage the return to on-site, in-person work environments," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "Digital Transformation is key to success in the modern marketplace, and Zappix digital self-service solutions are helping our customers transform quickly and effectively."
The solutions being leveraged by the new customers include the flagship Zappix solution, Visual IVR. This automated Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solution allows consumers quick call resolution without needing to speak with a live agent, resulting in high customer satisfaction.
In addition, other customers benefit from the Digital Patient Engagement Solution geared towards healthcare providers. The complete patient communication solution uses Zappix On-Demand Apps, digital appointment confirmation and reminders, patient follow-up surveys, and digital messaging that dramatically improves patient preparedness and reduces appointment no-show rates.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
Media Contact
Johnny Rosa, Zappix, 7817392770, johnny.rosa@zappix.com
SOURCE Zappix