Expanded capabilities, tighter integrations, and the most user-friendly interface on the market have created an automated outbound messaging platform as easy and convenient for those reaching out as it is for message recipients.
BURLINGTON, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider, has launched a new suite of capabilities and functionalities for its Proactive Engagement Solution, unleashing a new generation of success for the product. The Proactive Engagement solution has been helping clients for the last several years in multiple different services such as automated appointment confirmation, sending daily health assessments, delivering important updates to customers exactly when they're needed, and more. The new, expanded functionality stands to improve ease of use with a new front-end interface allowing clients' administrators to create and manage messaging.
"I am excited to launch our enhanced Proactive Engagement solution — a solution as convenient for our clients as it is for end users," said Prakash Guggilam, Zappix VP, Engineering. "The ability to pull contact data easily from CRM, ERP, and other backend databases, craft and automate messaging campaigns, and connect to Zappix visual self-service suite has created a solution that allows our clients to proactively engage with their customers with zero operational disruption."
The new generation of Proactive Engagement allows users to create the messages they want, set up automated campaigns, and let the solution proactively engage customers through an automated process without the need for manual effort. The enhanced solution is highlighted by several powerful capabilities, including:
- Integrated Visual Self-Service capabilities — tie in specific visual self-service journeys directly into proactive messaging with a single click
- User-Friendly Interface — An all new user interface makes creating and uploading contact lists, crafting engaging messaging, scheduling message campaigns, testing, and launching engagement fast and easy
- Dynamic messaging variables — choose from standard message variables (first/last name, company, title, etc.) or create your own custom variables easily connected to recipient contact lists for supreme personalization
- Campaign cadences — enroll recipients in multiple touchpoints and message sequences to make sure messages are communicated effectively over time
- Full email client capabilities — attach files, CC other accounts, create automatic unsubscribe links, and leverage other rich message functionality to craft the perfect engagement
The solution enhances customer satisfaction with easy to use visual self-service tools integrated directly into messaging, reduces the amount of repetitive mundane calls sent to live customer service representatives, reduces call center costs by reducing inbound call volumes, and empowers agents and other staff to focus on high-value tasks, reducing burnout from tedious jobs in the process.
