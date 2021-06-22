BURLINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Visual IVR and Digital Self-Service vendor, has launched its Visual IVR solution for three more customers in the retail and eCommerce industry. Zappix has seen increased demand for its On-Demand Customer Service solutions in recent months.
The solution is being launched to improve customer experience, provide an innovative solution to increase self-service, and offset the pressure caused by a dramatic increase in calls and limited contact center capacity. The AI-powered self-service solution is delivering end-to-end automation for high volume customer service queries including order status, order modification, price protection, returns, and more.
"We're glad to help more customers deliver the innovative, easy to use, self-service solutions modern consumers demand," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "Digital Transformation is key to success in the modern marketplace, and Zappix digital On-Demand Customer Service Solutions are helping our clients transform quickly and effectively."
The growing market demand for self-service solutions illustrates an acceleration in digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the record growth Zappix has been experiencing during the last year. The company notes four key trends that have dominated customer service solutions this year, and expects them to continue into the future:
- Expand Digital Self-Service usage — by offering self-service options for the most common tasks, and deflecting calls away from live agents
- Reduce customer effort — customer service solutions must be easy for customers to find and simple to use wherever and whenever customers need them
- Increase first call resolution — by applying the right level of automation with well designed UI
- Reduce agent effort — deflect repetitive and mundane tasks away from agents; provide agent assistance tools to make the handling of the calls faster and more efficient
When callers connect with an IVR equipped with Zappix Visual IVR, they are provided with an option to use self-service. When they choose it, the caller receives a text message with a link to the Visual IVR. The customer then resolves the reason they called using their mobile phone, all in simple to use visual menus.
Zappix Visual IVR and Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solutions deliver quick resolutions to callers without the need to speak with a live agent. The visual interface of Zappix services make customer experiences intuitive, fast, and easy to use. Zappix back-end integrations automate routine and repetitive interactions that make up a high portion of customer service calls. This combination reduces the number of calls reaching agents and frees up live agents to focus on complex interactions where their skills and empathy bring great value. Together, each part of the Zappix portfolio gives businesses the power to improve customer service and progress with their digital transformation efforts.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
