BURLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix launched over two dozen new customers in 2020, helping businesses improve customer satisfaction rates, reduce wait time and average handling time (AHT), and saving Zappix customers millions of dollars in call center costs with hundreds of thousands of calls deflected away from agents to self-service. Contact centers and customer service departments in every industry have accelerated their Digital Transformation plans at the same time, in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proven results of Zappix solutions, combined with the growing focus on digital transformation has sparked high demand for the Zappix flagship Visual IVR solution since the beginning of 2021.
"The demand for digital transformation was in full force last year and it is not slowing down," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "We are glad to bring on-demand, visual, mobile experiences to those who need it — delivering faster, more intuitive customer service experiences and engaging digital interactions."
The company notes four key trends that have dominated customer service solutions this year that are solved by their on-demand self-service solutions:
- Expand Digital Self-Service usage — by offering self-service options for the most common tasks, and deflecting calls away from live agents
- Reduce customer effort — customer service solutions must be easy for customers to find and simple to use wherever and whenever customers need them
- Increase first call resolution — by applying the right level of automation with well designed UI
- Reduce agent effort — deflect repetitive and mundane tasks away from agents; provide agent assistance tools to make the handling of the calls faster and more efficient
Zappix solutions launch in under 4 weeks, giving Zappix customers quick access to 70-85% containment rates deflecting routine, repetitive calls away from live agents, lower average handle times (AHT), and higher customer satisfaction.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
