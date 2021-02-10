BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The impact of COVID-19 changed the way we all do business in 2020. That change has lasted into 2021, according to Zappix, the leading Visual IVR and Digital Self-Service provider. Zappix saved its customers millions of dollars in costs in 2020 with hundreds of thousands of calls deflected away from live agents. Those proven results have attracted the attention of business leaders across multiple industries in 2021, as more and more companies look to deliver the best customer experience possible while simultaneously improving their bottom line.
Zappix has launched multiple new implementations of its services already in 2021, with other customers signed on to launch in the next couple of months. The market demand for digital transformation has pushed Zappix solutions like Visual IVR into the forefront of customer experience plans in industries such as Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Insurance, Utilities, and more.
The company has also seen increased demand from its BPO partnerships as contact center business process outsourcers look to stand out in a crowded market and deliver the digital and visual customer experiences their customers are looking for.
"The demand for digital transformation was in full force last year and it is not slowing down," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "We're glad to have the opportunity and the solutions to support our customers and partners by helping them provide a modern customer experience."
With more and more users calling into customer service lines, the appeal of self-service automation has grown rapidly. Businesses benefit from 70-85% containment rates deflecting routine, repetitive calls away from live agents, and customers enjoy faster resolutions, higher first call resolution rates, and lower average handle times (AHT). Zappix cloud-based Digital Self-Service solutions provide customers significant benefits:
- Offering self-service options that reduce the volume of calls reaching agents
- Lower contact center costs
- Improved customer experience (CX)
- Automation of repetitive processes, freeing live agents to focus on high-value tasks
- Shorter average handle times per call (AHT reduction)
