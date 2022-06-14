The leading Visual Self-Service solution provider has added public sector organizations in the SLED Market to its list of clients.
BURLINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading provider of Visual Self-Service, will provide visual self-service and digital automation including their flagship Visual IVR solution to public sector organizations in the SLED Market through a Zappix industry partner.
The Zappix SLED self-service solution will provide digital Self-Service to residents and citizens calling into public sector contact centers to improve the experience and increase efficiency by deflecting calls from agents to Visual Self-Service. These solutions, including the company's flagship Visual IVR solution, will empower citizens with instant engagement tools. Easy to navigate, automated, visual menus provide assistance through multiple digital channels 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year.
"We're glad to help these government organizations deliver the innovative, easy to use, self-service solutions the public demands today," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix CEO & President. "Digital Transformation is key to success in the modern landscape, and Zappix Visual Self-Service solutions are helping residents around the country get the service they deserve quickly and effectively while increasing efficiency and reducing costs for contact centers."
The growing market demand for self-service solutions illustrates an acceleration in digital transformation and reflects the record growth Zappix has been experiencing during the last year. The company notes four key trends that have dominated customer service solutions this year, and expects them to continue into the future:
- Expand Digital Self-Service usage — by offering self-service options for the most common tasks and call types, and deflecting calls away from live agents
- Reduce customer effort — service solutions must be easy for residents to find and simple to use wherever and whenever they need them
- Increase first call resolution — by applying the right level of automation with well designed UI
- Reduce employee effort — deflect repetitive and mundane tasks away from staff; provide agent assistance tools to make the handling of the calls faster and more efficient
A key piece of the Zappix Visual Self-Service suite of solutions, Visual IVR stands to greatly improve interactions between residents and government organizations. When callers connect with an IVR equipped with Zappix Visual IVR, they are provided with an option to use self-service. When they choose it, the caller receives a text message with a link to the visual experience. The resident then resolves the reason they called using their mobile phone, all in simple to use visual menus.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
