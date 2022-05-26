The leading Visual Self-Service provider will discuss a joint case study with partner Premiere Response and showcase its solution at the Northeast Contact Center Forum event.
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading Visual Self-Service provider will present its solution and a joint case study with partner Premiere Response. The session will examine the power and impact of the "Humology" philosophy — combining the strengths of human agents and modern digital self-service technology.
"I am excited to get back to real in-person events, and what could be better than reconnecting with leaders in the contact center industry at the best event in New England," said Yossi Abraham, CEO & President of Zappix. "I look forward to learning about market needs, discussing industry updates, and showcasing the Zappix Visual Self-Service offering during the event."
During the event Zappix and its partner, Premiere Response, will discuss the concept of "Humology" — combining humans and technology solutions — and showcase how this focus on Digital First, Voice Second amplified success for a joint customer. The session will cover:
- Effectively merging self-service technology complementing human agents
- The different potential customers of the hybrid model – B2C, B2B, B2E
- The benefits of Humology
The event, held in Gillette Stadium's Putnam Club, brings together contact center and customer care professionals from across New England discuss key topics concerning the state of the industry — a perfect context to share the power of Zappix Visual Self-Service Solutions including Visual IVR, Proactive Engagement, and Agent Assist. The day will feature exhibits, industry-specific workshops, and presentations.
For more information on the event click here.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
Media Contact
Johnny Rosa, Zappix, 7817392770, johnny.rosa@zappix.com
SOURCE Zappix