BURLINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Visual IVR and Mobile On-Demand Customer Self-Service Solutions provider, has announced its flagship Visual IVR solution is now available on the Genesys® AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.
Zappix Visual IVR makes it easy for Genesys customers to transform the user journey during contact center interactions — from voice encounters to a visual experience — by providing an innovative mobile on-demand digital self-service solution that improves the customer experience while reducing business costs.
The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.
"We are excited to join the Genesys AppFoundry ecosystem as they continue to combine the best of technology and human ingenuity for contact centers," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "As digital transformation accelerates for all businesses, the comprehensive solutions available from Genesys together with the powerful self-service and automation provided by Zappix Visual IVR create the perfect solution for modern contact centers."
Genesys customers will now have the ability to add Zappix Visual IVR to their contact center offering. This Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) enables mobile customers to quickly resolve their customer service needs by themselves without getting lost in complex voice IVR menu trees or talking to an agent. The service deflects repetitive and tedious calls from agents, reduces average handling times, improves first call resolution and lowers overall costs, all while improving the customer experience.
Zappix Visual IVR is now available with Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable, and built for rapid innovation.
To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Zappix Visual IVR, request a complimentary demo here, or visit the Genesys® AppFoundry.
About Zappix:
Zappix delivers Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
