ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZEBOX, the international accelerator and innovation hub for the supply chain, logistics, and Industry 4.0 spaces, today announced strategic partnerships with seven key U.S. corporate leaders. Following the announcement of ZEBOX's U.S. headquarters launch in Arlington, Virginia, in February 2021, the new partnerships support ZEBOX's ongoing mission to forge connections between disruptive startups and established industry leaders, accelerating scalable and sustainable innovation to transform the global supply chain.
Created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, ZEBOX operates innovation hubs in Europe, the Caribbean, and North America, connecting pioneering startups and visionary entrepreneurs with global industry leaders including CIMC, INFOSYS, GTT, BNP Paribas, Ceva Logistics, Centrimex and EDF. In less than 4 years, ZEBOX has supported more than 55 startups, building successful businesses that have raised tens of millions of dollars and created scores of new high-skilled jobs.
ZEBOX's new U.S. partners include:
- BNSF Railway is one of North America's leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF's shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve.
- Cargomatic is a digital marketplace for local trucking using proprietary technology to modernize the logistics space, saving shippers of all sizes – from the world's biggest brands to local mom and pop shops – valuable time and cost; and doing a lot of the legwork for truckers, empowering them to focus on what they do best. We are an on-demand local freight marketplace that serves customers in seaports and rail ramps in the continental U.S. and operates in more than 40 U.S. cities.
- EDRAY is a technology driven platform that enables collaboration between cargo owners, drayage companies, steamship lines, and ports. This collaboration improves velocity in and out of ports, increased industry capacity, and reduces unnecessary emissions. EDRAY thrives in the most difficult part of the supply chain – the final mile at the ports. Through proprietary technology, processes and most importantly – innovation, EDRAY works on its customers' behalf with all stakeholders to keep freight moving in the most efficient way possible. With the Destination Management solution, EDRAY acts with clean, actionable data as an extension of its customers' team to reduce time and costs in the supply chain. With the EDRAY Drayage Marketplace, the company provides year-round capacity, or as a back-up, when EDRAY's customers' drayage providers need help. Founded by industry veterans, EDRAY understands the challenges of ports and is dedicated to creating the most innovative solutions in the marketplace such as Flow Stacks and Street Turns.
- Ingram Industries, a global company that consists of diversified businesses in international and inland marine transportation and logistics as well as print and digital book content distribution. As a specialist in ocean freight, domestic freight, trucking and end-to-end logistics services, Ingram Logistics is part of the Ingram Marine Group, a leading carrier in America's inland waterways, operating a fleet of more than 1,500 towboats and 5,000 hopper and tank barges. Ingram Content Group is a global leader in physical and digital book distribution, print on demand book manufacturing, management and distribution services for the publishing industry.
- project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency, and sustainability.
- The Port of Virginia is a 21st-century, deep-water port capable of handling the biggest ships at sea. Our network consists of six general cargo terminals: four deep-water facilities and two inland operations. These modern terminals combined with an experienced team of professionals provide our customers with the capacity, connections, and service they need to succeed. We own and operate our terminals and the nation's leading chassis pool. Our terminals are optimized to ensure a safe, reliable, and predictable experience for our customers and partners. Having all of our assets operating under a single ownership and management model, called the Virginia Model, allows for quick decision-making, productivity and efficiency, all to the benefit of our port's users.
- TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.
The new partnerships build on the rapid expansion of ZEBOX's U.S. presence, supported by a $36 million investment by CMA CGM Group to expand its operations in Virginia, with the creation of more than 400 new jobs. ZEBOX America is already driving success for its startups, which include Expedock, a San Francisco tech company that has raised almost $8 million to accelerate the use of AI, robotics, and advanced data to streamline supply chain operations.
"The global economy is deeply interconnected and requires genuinely global innovation solutions. That's exactly what ZEBOX is providing through its global network of innovation hubs," said Massimo Magnifico, CEO of ZEBOX. "As we grow our presence in Europe, the Americas, and worldwide, we're able to connect the world's leading logistics and supply chain companies with disruptive startups and innovative thinkers to drive the scalable and sustainable change our industry needs."
"At ZEBOX, we're committed to building bridges between the brightest minds in the startup ecosystem, and the biggest and best established industry leaders. By partnering with project44, TRAC Intermodal, Ingram Logistics, Edray, BNSF, Port of Virginia and Cargomatic we're establishing ZEBOX America as the premier space for high-impact innovation in the U.S. logistics, transportation, and supply chain sectors," said Charley Dehoney, Vice President of ZEBOX AMERICA. "Our corporate partners will get access to game-changing new technologies and processes, and our entrepreneurs and founders will gain vital expertise, funding opportunities, and the ability to rapidly scale in the U.S. and globally."
