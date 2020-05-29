NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with ZebPay, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider in India. Under the terms of the agreement, ZebPay will expand its use of Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) for transaction monitoring and compliance processes and Chainalysis Reactor for enhanced due diligence and investigations in India.
The expanded relationship follows the recent regulatory developments regarding cryptocurrency in the country. ZebPay already uses Chainalysis software in Singapore.
"While there are still steps that need to be taken to strengthen cryptocurrency regulation in India, exchanges like ZebPay that implement robust compliance and investigative software will be well-equipped for future developments," said Jason Bonds, Chief Revenue Officer, Chainalysis. "We believe India is poised to make advancements for the cryptocurrency industry, and look forward to growing our business there. We are excited to partner with ZebPay during such a historic time."
"We wanted to build a best-in-class compliance program in India from the start," said Avinash Shekhar, President, ZebPay. "We already knew the power of Chainalysis KYT's automated compliance features and Chainalysis Reactor's advanced investigative capabilities from our work with them in other markets, and we know Chainalysis will set us up for successful expansion in India."
By leveraging Chainalysis KYT, cryptocurrency businesses like ZebPay can monitor large volumes of cryptocurrency activity and identify high-risk transactions on a continuous basis. Real-time alerts on the highest-risk activity allow compliance teams to focus on the most urgent activity and fulfill their regulatory obligations to report suspicious activity. Chainalysis Reactor assists cryptocurrency businesses to further investigate suspicious transactions and provide more detailed reporting on criminal activity such as fraud, extortion, and money laundering on the blockchain.
