Core Marketing Platform Will Be A Critical Pillar for Future Growth
EDISON, N.J. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing and creative instrument space, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website. The new site is intended to increase e-commerce functionality, enhance the user experience, brand communications, and completely overhaul the technical infrastructure.
"The new website for Zebra Pen properly aligns with our vision for our employees, partners, and consumers, which will be a critical pillar for growth in the future," stated Ken Newman, Director of Marketing. "The website is our core marketing platform to expand the Zebra Pen brand and build enhanced relationships with our consumers. It is a perfect place to Find Zen in Your Pen."
A key component of the site is the emphasis put on the brand and consumer experience allowing the consumer a seamless path to research their favorite brands and pen types through an easy-to-use filtering functionality.
Another key feature on the new site is a destination where you can Find Your Zen – a path to self-expression. Each section is artfully crafted for users to find inspiration in creativity, enlighten their writing, or explore endless new possibilities. Each section is supported by an aggregate of blogs ranging from activities to tutorials to tips.
Ken Newman states, "Great brands are more than just logos or marquees, and websites or applications. They are about the totality of the user experience, whenever a customer encounters the brand."
To view the new website, visit ZebraPen.com.
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers, and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them in the USA, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Z-Grip®, MILDLINER™, SARASA®, CLiCKART, bLen and more. For more information, visit ZebraPen.com.
