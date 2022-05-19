Company recognized for fifth consecutive year by annual awards program honoring outstanding health and medical technology products and companies
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Zebra Technologies' TC52ax-HC mobile computer has been recognized as winner of the "Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is the fifth consecutive year Zebra has been awarded a MedTech Breakthrough Award.
Building on the success of the TC52-HC mobile computer, the TC52ax-HC helps caregivers improve the quality of care and the overall patient experience. The TC52ax-HC mobile computer features Wi-Fi 6 and double the memory capacity, helping improve application responsiveness and maintain signal reliability for PBX calls and push-to-talk communications as more wirelessly connected technologies come online. Additionally, the TC52ax-HC offers a red alert button, which allows nurses to instantly and discreetly call for help, even in a duress situation.
"We are honored to win our fifth consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award for our TC52ax-HC mobile computer, which was developed with nurses and clinicians in mind because they know best how things should work on the front lines," said Xavier Villarreal, Vice President of North American Healthcare and Government Sales, Zebra Technologies. "Zebra's full suite of healthcare solutions facilitate better care collaboration, improved communications and optimized workflow efficiencies throughout the patient journey."
Designed with advanced healthcare-grade, disinfectant-ready blue plastics that can tolerate frequent cleaning and disinfecting, the TC52ax-HC mobile computer was purpose-built for the healthcare industry. The TC52ax-HC makes it easy to scan patients' wristbands, IV bags, medications and more allowing clinicians and non-clinical staff to quickly document, review, confirm and share information. With the press of the scan button, a barcode is targeted with white LED illumination and a green aimer to make it easier for reading color-coded specimen trays and biopsy cassettes.
"Some of the industry's most pressing challenges are the need for high-performance mobile computers designed for clinical use and patient care and the ability to clean and disinfect devices to prevent the spread of infections," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "This new device from Zebra Technologies builds on the existing TC52-HC healthcare mobile computer and helps address these challenges. The TC52ax-HC represents the ultimate purpose-built enterprise solution for healthcare organizations looking to improve the operational efficiency of their clinical workers while delivering better round-the-clock patient care with greater accuracy. Congratulations to the Zebra team for a well-deserved award win for our 'Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution' designation.'"
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
####
ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek's inaugural list of America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes' list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
James Johnson, MedTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@medtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough