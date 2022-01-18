LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that its suite of machine vision smart cameras and fixed industrial scanners, with its Zebra Aurora™ software platform, have been selected as the Industrial IoT Solution of the Year in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.
Zebra's suite of machine vision smart cameras and fixed industrial scanners powered by Zebra Aurora, helps businesses reduce complexity and costs. With a modern user interface that can easily integrate into factory or warehouse systems, the combination of Zebra's machine vision and fixed industrial scanning products (FS/VS20, FS/VS40, FS/VS70, and FS10) and Zebra Aurora makes it easy to use for all users - not just machine vision experts - to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their critical supply chain processes.
"Supply chain efficiencies have never been more integral to business success, as shoppers purchasing goods anywhere and anytime with ever-increasing expectations for faster delivery, putting tremendous pressure on manufacturing and distribution operations to create and move more goods, faster than ever," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Zebra's machine vision solution is delivering a 'breakthrough' platform to address this need head-on, instantly transforming data into actionable business information to enable quick decisions that improve productivity and quality across operations - from manufacturing through packaging and distribution. Zebra Technologies is meeting the market's need for simplicity, speed, productivity and efficiency, and we are thrilled to recognize the company as a 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award winner."
Zebra's machine vision and fixed industrial scanner solutions instantly transform data into actionable business information that help enable error-free actions and improve productivity and quality across operations - from manufacturing through packaging and distribution. When used with Zebra Aurora, users can perform both machine vision inspection and fixed industrial scanning on a single device, enabling everything from simple track and trace to complex quality inspection checks of manufacturing work-in-process.
Additionally, with Zebra Aurora, users only need a simple software license to easily upgrade and add support for additional functionality in the future. The platform also enables users to tailor the devices to their business needs, making a substantial impact on the amount of time and money they save long term.
"Zebra Technologies understands the increasing pressures companies are facing as they look to scale and improve existing business processes every day, and we are thrilled our solution is being honored for addressing this need," said Donato Montanari, Vice President and General Manager, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies. "As new business challenges reshape the way operations must be approached, adaptable automated solutions like Zebra's machine vision systems acknowledge the ease and practicality companies require to improve operational efficiency - transforming frontline challenges into frontline successes."
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. In 2021, Zebra expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Loved Workplaces and on Forbes' list of America's best employers for the fifth year. Learn more at zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
