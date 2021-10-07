BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeenk today announces that it has closed an initial investment from Thrasio, the leading aggregator of Amazon brands, to support the development of Zeenk's actionable analytics advertising and sales platform for Amazon third-party brands. The funding enables Zeenk to launch, leveraging the technology and staff from its predecessor, Nanigans, to deliver the platform.
The direct seller business, driven by the growth of third-party e-commerce channels and powerful self-service commerce platforms, has grown explosively in the last 5 years. Tens of thousands of brands have emerged as significant Amazon third-party sellers. To succeed in a very competitive market, these companies seek to optimize their financial performance and investment across all their advertising and sales channels. Zeenk is the first solution to provide this optimization and does so with an easy to use, self-service, SAAS model.
"Sellers on third-party marketplaces face enormous challenges and motivated competition," said Carlos Cashman, CEO of Thrasio. "Zeenk's powerful platform will help these brands take action on marketing and sales insights to better manage their spending and accelerate their growth."
The Zeenk development team is applying its many decades of experience in advertising analytics and the innovative technology developed at Nanigans, to bring a powerful, easy-to-use SAAS solution to the rapidly growing e-commerce market.
"Nanigans' powerful reporting and data exploration platform is being adapted to support the Amazon marketplace, including support for Google and Facebook attribution," said Claude Denton, formerly CTO of Nanigans and now CTO of Zeenk. "Zeenk's incremental value and data modeling is built on top of many years of work by Nanigans."
About Zeenk
Zeenk software turbocharges e-commerce performance and profits for consumer brands. Zeenk delivers critical insights about advertising investment and sales performance. Easy-to-configure, Zeenk can be customized to deliver data, easily, to your business systems, without the need for complex IT implementation. Read more at http://www.zeenk.com.
About Thrasio
Thrasio is the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 ecommerce businesses, data on consumer preferences from more than 200 brands, and the operational scale of more than 22,000 products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands, which include Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers, SafeRest mattress protectors and ThisWorx car cleaning and detailing products. These brands compete with top household names, offering consumers more choice and exceptional value. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Carlos Cashman and Joshua Silberstein. For more information, visit https://thrasio.com.
Media Contact
Brian Eberman, Zeenk, Inc., +1 6179107071, beberman@zeenk.com
Brian Eberman, 6179107071, beberman@zeenk.com
SOURCE Zeenk, Inc.