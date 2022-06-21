First-of-its-kind partnership provides residents with flexible rent payment options while helping to protect multifamily property owners' cash flow
SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zego™, a Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) company and leading multifamily resident experience management platform that boosts retention and profitability, today announced a partnership with Flex, a flexible payments solution that helps people pay bills on a schedule that best suits their cash flow.
Zego's partnership with Flex is transformative for the multifamily industry, ensuring comprehensive rent collection for property owners and operators at no additional cost to them. At the same time, renters gain the flexibility to split their rent payments into smaller, stress-free installments made to Flex throughout the month.
"Flex's mission is to make paying rent effortless and worry-free by enabling renters to pay rent on a schedule that aligns to their cash flow," said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO of Flex. "Our partnership with Zego is the first of its kind and we are excited to partner with a top-tier residential technology solution that opens the door to payment flexibility for the more than 11 million residents and homeowners that use Zego's platform."
Flex operates on a subscription model and does not charge interest or late fees. Today, users of Zego Pay + Flex can pay rent on their own schedules with confidence and in a responsible way without exposing property owners to risk.
"Flex aligns with Zego's goal of providing software and technology solutions that enable operators to deliver the ultimate resident experience," said Stephen Baker, President of Zego. "Through this partnership, property managers can further protect cash flow and revenue. At the same time, operators can improve the day-to-day living at their properties by expanding rent payment options and empowering residents to pay rent on the timeline that works best for them. It's a win-win for all."
To learn more about this strategic partnership between Zego and Flex, visit: https://www.gozego.com/platform/zego-pay/flexible-rent-payments.
About Zego
Zego™, a Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) company, is a leading multifamily resident experience platform that frees management companies and community associations to go above and beyond for residents through resident experience management solutions. Zego enables operators in the residential real estate industry to modernize their resident experience, boosting satisfaction and operational efficiency. From payments and utilities to communications, everything seamlessly integrates into the property management back-end system.
About Flex
Flex is on a mission to create a better way to pay bills. Starting with rent, Flex provides residents the ability to pay on a schedule that aligns with their income throughout the month, while providing upfront on-time payments to the landlord on the 1st. Since its inception in 2019, Flex has paid over one billion dollars in rent, helping hundreds of thousands of Flex users to live a healthier, less stressful financial life. To learn more or sign up to get Flex for your property visit http://www.getflex.com.
Media Contact
Mackenzie Martin, Antenna Group, 1 (628) 272-8077, zego@antennagroup.com
SOURCE Zego