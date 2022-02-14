SAN DIEGO, Feb.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZegoTM, a leading property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, today announced the strategic appointment of Stephen Baker as President and General Manager.
As Zego's former Chief Product Officer, Baker has over a decade of proptech industry-specific knowledge and experience, and a keen understanding of the importance of client satisfaction and product innovation, bringing an innovative approach to the commercial side of the business. In his new role, Baker plans to immediately leverage the global reach of its parent company, Global Payments, to drive more value-added services and capabilities that allow property management companies to run their businesses more efficiently, grow their portfolios, and improve resident satisfaction. Ultimately, Baker's long-term goal is to expand the company's resident experience portfolio three times beyond what it is now.
"Zego is a leader in the proptech and resident experience management space, and with Zego's recent acquisition by Global Payments, we're primed to accelerate our growth and expansion within the industry," said Stephen Baker, President and General Manager of Zego. "Our Pay solution is already the strongest offering in the market. We will continue to leverage this core competency, while doubling down on resident experience through continued innovation and partnership expansion. We're also laser focused on delivering actionable data and tools for our customers to support their operational goals."
Baker's deep background in product and real estate technology will be a key asset for the company's future. He has over 20 years of experience in driving product innovation, and prior to this new role led Zego's product development organization of engineering, product management, and strategy. He will play a pivotal role in evolving the company's product offerings to continuously elevate and define the resident experience, making operations easier and more efficient for clients, and helping them build better connections with their residents.
Zego's product has evolved substantially since its inception in 2003 (as Paylease, before rebranding to Zego), which was born out of the need for better, more convenient rent payment options that were mutually beneficial to community managers and their residents. Between years of triple-digit growth, and an overwhelming demand from clients to tackle challenges outside of payments, Zego began to expand its offerings. Today, Zego offers a comprehensive resident experience platform that unifies critical resident touch points – from payment and utilities to communication and smart devices – into one app. Baker, alongside Zego's leadership team, aims to continue identifying the industry's most demanding challenges and work to align the company's resident experience management solutions with the ever-evolving residential landscape.
About Zego
ZegoTM is a property technology company that frees management companies and community associations to go above and beyond for residents through resident experience management solutions. Zego enables operators in the residential real estate industry to modernize their resident experience, boosting satisfaction and operational efficiency. From payments and utilities to communications and smart devices, everything seamlessly integrates into the property management back-end system.
Media Contact
Mackenzie Martin, Antenna Group, +1 773-382-0298, mackenzie.martin@antennagroup.com
SOURCE Zego