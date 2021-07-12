SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zego™ (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, today unveiled a host of new functionalities for its Zego Mobile Doorman product to further enhance the resident experience for its customers.
From onboarding new residents to streamlined renewals, these all-new offerings for Zego Mobile Doorman customers will enhance experiences across the entire renter lifecycle. New features include:
- Move-In Concierge: Prepare: Streamline the move-in experience and encourage community engagement prior to day one with curated app access for future residents and an all-new in-app Prepare checklist, helping to ensure critical tasks are completed prior to move-in.
- Smart Lease Renewal: Simplify resident renewals with Zego Mobile Doorman's end-to-end in-app lease renewal process. Present multiple offers via a new Blue Moon Software integration, allowing residents to quickly review offers and renew in a touch-free environment.
- Native Payments: Improve digital payment utilization with an all-new native payment experience for Zego Mobile Doorman and Zego Pay customers. Residents can now pay smoothly and directly through their app with no redirects or additional logins required. Plus, they will enjoy Zego Pay's clean user interface, intuitive design, and access to innovative features such as Mobile CheckScan and Rapid Account Linking with Plaid integration.
- Package Concierge Integration: Enhance onsite package management with an all-new Package Concierge integration, which automates resident delivery notifications and package pickups. Integrations with Parcel Pending and Luxer are also available.
"With these enhancements, we're unlocking new ways for owners and operators to go above and beyond for their residents," said Stephen Baker, Chief Product Officer for Zego. "From the time a lease is signed, all the way to renewal or move-out, we're committed to evolving a product that makes life easier for our clients, helps them build connections with their customers, and ultimately elevates the resident experience."
Today's announcement comes on the heels of the company's acquisition of Mobile Doorman earlier this year, bolstering its well-rounded suite of solutions for enhancing the "resident experience", or the curation of personalized and frictionless touch points throughout a renter's tenancy. To learn more about resident experience management, download Zego's 2021 State of Resident Experience Management report.
To learn more about today's announcement, visit https://www.gozego.com/platform/zego-mobile-doorman/.
