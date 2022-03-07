SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zego, a leading property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience to boost retention, and 365 Connect, an award-winning technology firm exclusively serving the multifamily housing industry with an array of marketing, leasing, and service platforms, today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver a game-changing property marketing and resident retention software solution for the multifamily housing industry.
Tailored to those not satisfied with baseline out-of-the-box prospect solutions, Zego and 365 Connect help operators find and convert prospects, while delivering exceptional experiences for renters across the resident lifecycle. Prospects enjoy a seamless experience from application to residency, while staff enjoys simplified operations thanks to best-in-class property management software.
"Together, Zego and 365 Connect create a unique and seamless prospect-to-resident experience that not only helps communities stand out from their competition with highly advanced prospect engagement tools, but also simplifies leasing and community operations in the process," said Stephen Baker, President and General Manager of Zego. "Through this strategic partnership, property owners and managers will be able to better attract and convert qualified renters and deliver the ultimate resident experience."
"The expectation of today's renter is to have Uber-like services. It is critical for property managers to deliver every aspect of their services inside a digital environment, throughout the housing search, leasing, and resident experience processes," said Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect. "In partnership with Zego, we've created a world-class search to sofa solution that enables property managers to attract, convert, and retain happy residents."
With Zego and 365 Connect, property managers can attract qualified renters with powerful websites that are ADA certified, SEO optimized, and ILS syndication enabled, convert new residents with the help of chatbots, host 3D apartments tours, and integrate digital applications for leasing and payments. From there, incoming residents are welcomed and guided through a concierge-like move-in experience using their property-branded app, including a pre-move Prepare Checklist and Digital Walk Through. Residents are delighted as the tasks of daily living are simplified through a modern app, including paying rent, managing maintenance requests and renewing their lease.
"Being able to effectively market a property, quickly convert leads, and ensure critical resident touch points are handled smoothly is crucial for success," said Mark Peters, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Finance at Zego. "For operators who are overburdened and want to improve their property marketing or resident satisfaction, our partnership will connect the dots and help them go above and beyond."
To learn more about today's announcement or receive a demo of the new solution, visit http://www.gozego.com/platform/integrations/zego-365-connect/.
About Zego
Zego™ is a property technology company that frees management companies and community associations to go above and beyond for residents through resident experience management solutions. Zego enables operators in the residential real estate industry to modernize their resident experience, boosting satisfaction and operational efficiency. From payments and utilities to communications and smart devices, everything seamlessly integrates into the property management back-end system.
About 365 Connect
365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at http://www.365connect.com.
Media Contact
Audrey Chaddick, Antenna Group, +1 (415) 977-1942, audrey.chaddick@antennagroup.com
