SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zego™, a leading property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, is pleased to share a series of accomplishments and recognitions successfully achieved throughout 2021, along with new partnerships and solutions.
In February, 2021 Zego acquired Mobile Doorman, the multifamily industry's leading mobile resident engagement and data analytics solution. This being Zego's third acquisition in two years, reflects the rapidly evolving demands of the rental housing industry, including the modernization of mission-critical processes like leasing, communication, maintenance, and payment collection.
May 2021 marked another milestone with Zego being acquired by Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions. Through this transaction, Zego will be able to leverage Global Payments' global presence to continue to elevate the resident experience on a comprehensive scale.
In 2021, Zego developed a host of new offerings spanning its Mobile Doorman as well Pay and Utility platforms. With the goal of helping customers enhance experiences across the entire renter lifecycle, Zego released over 25 new features, with three more slated to launch before the end of the year. Examples of such solutions include Zego™ Pay Lockbox and Zego™ Mobile Checkscan; two Pay solutions that extend residents' flexibility to pay how they choose while fully automating the end-to-end receivables process for staff.
This past year, Zego has been laser-focused on bolstering its suite of solutions for providing a seamless resident experience. The company solidified strong partnerships with leading companies such as LevelCredit and CheckAlt, built seamless integrations with leading platforms including Blue Moon, Plaid, and Package Concierge, and expanded its Marketplace partners for providing resident discounts to local businesses.
"I couldn't be more proud of all that our team at Zego has accomplished during yet another unforgettable year," said Peter Boyes, General Manager of Zego. "Despite the difficulties and challenges that the pandemic induced in 2021, our team never lost sight of our mission to create solutions that elevate resident experience management. We look forward to continuing to make our customers' lives more efficient and seamless, while also supporting them in providing world-class living experiences for residents."
In addition to new solutions, partnerships and integrations, Zego compiled the multifamily industry's first 78-page report on resident experience management this year, featuring fresh industry insights from multifamily operators and recommendations on improving the resident experience. The company was also highlighted for its product, leadership and company culture by the following industry-leading organizations and publications:
- Multifamily Leadership's Best Places to Work in Multifamily. Dedicated to recognizing the best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. Zego was ranked 31st in the national 2021 program.
- Real Estate Forum's Influencers in Multifamily. Recognizing impactful leaders, teams and companies within the multifamily real estate space. Zego was highlighted as an influential multifamily company.
- ConnectCRE's Next Generation Awards. Recognizing rising stars who surmounted hurdles and excelled in business and leadership in the real estate community this past year. Will Clanfield, Zego's Director of Resident Experience Marketing, was highlighted.
Looking ahead to 2022, Zego plans to continue building upon its existing suite of solutions, integrating with key platforms, and partnering with leading companies across the multifamily spectrum to provide customers with a holistic, connected resident experience management platform.
About Zego
Zego™ is a property technology company that frees management companies and community associations to go above and beyond for residents through resident experience management solutions. Zego enables operators in the residential real estate industry to modernize their resident experience, boosting satisfaction and operational efficiency. From payments and utilities to communications and smart devices, everything seamlessly integrates into the property management back-end system.
