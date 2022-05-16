US-based B2B Agency Joins Global Community of Tech-focused PR Partners
DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zen Media, the award-winning B2B and technology PR firm, today announced that it has joined Enterie, the global network of technology PR partners. As only the second US-based agency to do so, Zen Media brings its best in class public relations and marketing services to Enterie's ever-growing network of start-ups, established companies and enterprises across Europe and Asia.
This partnership will bring Zen Media's brand of transformative PR and marketing campaigns into Enterie's network of public relations agencies who support innovative, disruptive and fast-growing technology firms in over 80 countries around the world. Companies interested in scaling their operations, reaching new audiences or reputation building use Enterie partners to find the best teams to guide and support their PR efforts.
"We are very excited to become a part of Enterie's expanding network of partners," said Zen Media President Stephanie Chavez. "As an agency that has seen rapid growth in the last 18 months, we are always looking for opportunities to serve innovative and disruptive clients and tell their stories in new and exciting ways. Joining Enterie's network will give us the opportunity to do both on a grander scale."
"High–and still growing–demand for PR services in the American market among European and Asian tech companies induced us to seek a second partner in the US. Zen Media, as one of the leading B2B marketing and PR agencies in the States, perfectly matches the profile of our network and the needs of our clients," said Magdalena Górak, the founder of the Network.
Zen Media's services will be available through Enterie starting May 16, 2022.
About Zen Media
Zen Media is an award-winning B2B PR and Marketing agency. The company was founded by CEO Shama Hyder in 2008 as one of the first digital marketing companies to address the unique challenges of the social media age. Since then, the company has evolved to serve technology-driven B2B brands looking to maximize their key moments, drive demand, and—ultimately—drive dollars. 80% of Zen Media's marketing and PR campaigns go viral.
About Enterie
Enterie is a global network of tech-focused, independent PR agencies. Established in 2017 in Warsaw, Poland, now it covers 80+ markets, including the US and EMEA. It believes in a tailored approach based on local expertise, to help companies build up reputation and reach the right audience both on their local market and abroad. The network specializes in international & digital enterprises, fintech, IT, e-commerce, investments, online marketing, and sustainable businesses, among others. As one of the first global PR networks, Enterie has established a "PR as a Service" tool - EnterieGO, a press release distribution platform.
Media Contact
Oliver Hays, Zen Media, 1 716-861-6437, oliver@zenmedia.com
SOURCE Zen Media