SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Zenefits announced availability of its People Operations (POPS) Package, a unique set of tools specifically developed for small and mid-sized businesses to automate HR, design a great employee experience and unleash the potential of businesses and their workforces. The POPS Package brings together Zenefits' complete product platform, new services offerings, and complete People Ops methodology including the People Ops maturity model, self assessment, professional certification, workbook, and more. These tools are based on research and insights from working with over 30,000 small businesses as captured in People Operations, a business book by Zenefits CEO Jay Fulcher, CMO Kevin Marasco and renowned chief people officer, Tracy Cote. Published by Wiley in June, the book was recognized as a national best-seller by the Wall Street Journal and as the #1 book category leader by Amazon.
COVID-19 radically upended how and where work gets done, especially for small businesses. In fact, 80% of small business leaders surveyed by Zenefits earlier this year believe the way they work has forever changed. As small businesses grapple with the conundrum of how or if employees return to the office, and many other issues around a flexible workplace, there is an additional challenge for their employers: an emerging talent crisis. Consider the following data from the U.S. Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS):
- 10.1M job openings in the U.S., the highest ever (record demand)
- Record numbers of people "quitting" their jobs in 20 years (less supply)
- 71% of workers are willing to leave their current job if remote work isn't an option (less retention)
- 60% of companies moving to a "permanent hybrid workplace model" (more competition)
- 94% of employers say enhancing the employee experience is a priority compared to just
- 54% before the pandemic (= new war for talent)
While this serves as a call to action for business and people leaders around the world, it should be especially critical to alert small and mid-sized companies which – with smaller workforces – will be disproportionately impacted by talent migration, hiring, turnover and changing attitudes around work flexibility and opportunity.
What was already a very hard, complex and volatile job — running a small business – just got even harder.
"The massive upheaval since the pandemic requires a radical change in how we inspire our teams, creating flexibility while remaining focused on performance," said Jay Fulcher, CEO of Zenefits. "With perspective from more than 30,000 small businesses, we set out to create a practical, actionable guide and comprehensive set of tools that bring current HR practices to a more automated, measurable and engaging employee-first model."
The People Operations Package
The first of its kind — created specifically for small and mid-sized businesses — the package is intended as an accessible, actionable and measurable guide for building better performance in the new world of work. Available now, the POPS Package includes:
- Zenefits People Operations Platform: A comprehensive software suite designed to automate processes across the entire employee experience, and help companies better manage and communicate with their workforce.
- Premium Services & Expertise: Zenefits People Ops advisory service and enhanced customer support offerings
- Maturity Model: A framework to understand the five levels of opportunity, advantage and measurable milestones — from chaotic HR to People Operations mastery.
- Assessment: Determines the organizational level of operational maturity, and identifies prescriptive steps and tools to advance automation, strategy and process for better impact.
- People Operations Academy Certification: Online training to update and upskill HR professionals to get the most from a company's people investments.
- People Operations Workbook: Step-by-step practice to strategically design, test and measure People Operations programming and impact.
- People Operations Book. Co-authored by Zenefits executives: Jay Fulcher, CEO; Kevin Marasco, CMO; and Tracy Cote, People Operations Advisor to Zenefits.
Feedback on Zenefits' People Operations Book
"Companies can no longer hide behind beautiful cultural value statements; they need to live that purpose," says author and founder of Huffington Post and CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington. "People Operations provides a practical guide to support healthier teams and healthier business."
"People Operations is the go-to-handbook for replacing conventional HR with People Ops (POPS). POPs is a powerful way to build a team and fuel your business," says Amy Dalebout, VP People and Culture at MotoRefi. "Using helpful frameworks like the POPs Maturity Model, you can accurately identify your organization's stage of development and create a vision for a future where, at maturity, people and culture become a true competitive advantage."
About Zenefits
Zenefits helps thousands of small and mid-size companies drive performance by streamlining people operations: the workforce, compliance and performance issues that are the difference between success and failure. Zenefits' People Operations Platform delivers the most comprehensive, easy to use, mobile HR experience on the market. Its HR, Benefits, Payroll, Wellness, Engagement, Performance and People Analytics apps are intuitive and interoperable. Combined with advisory services and tightly integrated partner apps, Zenefits enables better business agility and performance for emerging businesses. To learn more, visit Zenefits.com and find SMB news, how-to's and resources at zenefits.com/workest.
