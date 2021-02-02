SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZenLedger, a cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics startup, is an official crypto tax partner of CoinGecko, the world's leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregator.
CoinGecko users can now redeem their CoinGecko Candy rewards in exchange for a discount on their ZenLedger cryptocurrency tax plans. The CoinGecko Candy rewards program launched in June 2020 and has gained popularity with CoinGecko's 6M+ global users.
After redeeming their discount, CoinGecko users can easily access the ZenLedger crypto tax platform to import and view their crypto trading history, understand their current tax liabilities, and generate tax forms using their preferred accounting method. Both companies can provide even better service to their users and help them stay compliant, which will help when the U.S. tax season officially kicks off on February 12th.
"Partnering with ZenLedger is a great and novel way for us to offer our users the opportunity to access the platform and understand their taxes better. We're happy to help relieve some of the headache that comes with crypto taxes," shared Bobby Ong, Co-Founder and COO of CoinGecko.
"We are excited to be CoinGecko's new crypto tax partner and for the opportunity to help their 6M+ monthly desktop and mobile visitors as well as their current and prospective customers easily manage their crypto accounting and taxes," says Dan Hannum, COO of ZenLedger.
ZenLedger, a Seattle based Fintech startup with 15+ team members, has grown revenue and customers by over 500% year over year. ZenLedger quickly imports clients' cryptocurrency trading history, calculates gains and losses, and generates their tax forms. The cryptocurrency tax startup has helped tens of thousands of investors and tax professionals with tax filings and financial analysis, saving them many labor hours and thousands of dollars.
CoinGecko is the world's leading independent cryptocurrency aggregator and gives a 360-degree overview of the cryptocurrency ecosystem with market data, news, analysis, alerts, and real-time prices.
Founded in 2018, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across multiple exchanges, wallets, and tokens in one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors stay IRS compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, and 20+ DeFi protocols.
For more information, visit https://zenledger.io/.
CoinGecko is the world's leading independent cryptocurrency aggregator. Since 2014, it has been the trusted source of information for millions of cryptocurrency investors. Its mission is to empower the cryptocurrency community with a 360-degree overview of the market. CoinGecko provides comprehensive information derived from thousands of data points such as price, trading volume, market capitalization, developer strength, community statistics, and more. It currently tracks more than 6,000 tokens from more than 400 exchanges.
For more information, visit https://www.coingecko.com.
