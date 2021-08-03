SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZenLedger, the leading cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics startup, today announced a $6 million Series A funding round led by Bloccelerate VC. Investors include Mark Cuban's Radical Ventures, G1 VC, Borderless Capital, 4RC, Centrality, BIGG Digital Assets, CoinGecko, Accelerator Ventures, and angel investors Jon Staenberg and Darren Lau. The raise includes recommitment from previous investors Vestigo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Migration Capital, Blackwater Capital, and Karl Muth.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen rapid growth and adoption over the last five years with a peak market cap of $2.5T and hundreds of millions of users and investors worldwide. State, Federal, and International regulatory bodies like the J5 and IRS have begun to place more stringent reporting measures for cryptocurrency investments and transactions. ZenLedger's platform helps investors and accountants adhere to IRS and SEC regulations by providing a digital workflow to simplify, optimize, and automate the tax and accounting process.
Founded in 2017 by CEO Pat Larsen and CTO Bryan Starbuck, ZenLedger has raised a total of $11.5 million in funding to date and continues to dominate the crypto tax space. With this latest round of funding, the company plans to release its cryptocurrency portfolio management solution that enables investors and traders to easily view their portfolio performance and track their tax savings all in one continuously updated dashboard. The company also plans to grow its team through new hires in marketing, enterprise sales, customer service, and software engineering, to further advance the product and customer experience.
"Cryptocurrency is going to continue to transform finance and reach into our daily lives, but it is still considered a mystery to many," said Pat Larsen, CEO. "It's an honor to help people by relieving their stress and worry about crypto taxes. We are thrilled to work with such an incredible network of investors, and we are excited to continue making cryptocurrency more accessible to all."
"I see blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and NFTs all creating tremendous value," said investor Mark Cuban. "The core accounting and reporting infrastructure that ZenLedger provides will be critical to making everyone's lives easier as they earn, transact, and invest in crypto."
"The proliferation of blockchain applications and digital assets is exponentially increasing compliance and reporting complexities for both retail investors and government agencies alike," said Kate Mitselmakher, General Partner at Bloccelerate VC. "ZenLedger is on the forefront of supporting this trend with industry-leading tools that will only grow rapidly in demand. We are extremely excited to partner with the exceptionally talented, driven, and creative team from ZenLedger."
ZenLedger's platform provides both tax professionals and consumers with tax filings and financial analysis through its user-friendly interface and excellent customer service. The company has grown its customer count and revenue 500% YoY, and has exceeded $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions processed.
About ZenLedger
Founded in 2017, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability and make financial decisions. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors and tax professionals stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, 20+ DeFi protocols, and all wallets.
For more information, visit https://www.zenledger.io/
