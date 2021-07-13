BELLEVUE, Wash., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the leading cloud platform for salons, spas, medspas and fitness studios today announced the launch of their new brand campaign – 'Go Zenoti'. The multimedia campaign comprises video, digital, and social ads and is intended to project Zenoti's leadership in this category.
After more than a year of lockdowns and economic uncertainty, salons and spas are now up and running, and the 'GO' campaign symbolizes the upbeat and positive mood of the industry to put COVID behind them and go for not just recovery but growth and greatness.
"This is not just an advertising message," said Sudheer Koneru, Founder and CEO of Zenoti. "It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to our customers. It is a tribute to the providers who touch people's lives every single day. And it is a rallying call to our team to constantly innovate to ensure that Zenoti is the best solution there is."
The campaign was created by the Boston-based advertising agency "The Fantastical", and the film was directed by Sasha Levinson.
To view the Go Zenoti the film please click here.
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness and fitness industries. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.
Zenoti powers thousands of spas, salons and fitness studios in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending. To learn more about Zenoti visit us online and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.
