PLANO, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading provider of technology-enabled population health management solutions, and the Center for Open Data Enterprise (CODE), have published a new white paper targeted at healthcare organizations addressing members' social determinants of health (SDOH) at the population level. The Social Determinants of Health: Improving Population Health with Data-Driven Insights analyzes the SDOH data supporting a population health management program, where it can be sourced, and how it can benefit organizations' intervention strategies.
The paper outlines the findings of a research collaboration between ZeOmega and CODE that began in May of 2019. The companies examined how public data can be applied to ZeOmega's Jiva Population Health Management platform to surface economic and social information at the population and individual levels that could affect health outcomes, or their social determinants of health. SDOH include housing, food security, community resources, transportation, income, and more. These factors determine an estimated 50–80 percent of a patient's health, influencing the outcomes of chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and asthma — and are accountable for disparities in morbidity and mortality.
Using the Kaiser Family Foundation's basic categorization of social determinants of health as a foundation, ZeOmega and CODE established five SDOH indicators to track — Income, Housing, Transportation, Education, and Food Access — using data from more than 20 public sources. Jiva uses those indicators, combined with client data such as member assessments and claims, to predict population risk for conditions like opioid addiction, diabetes, and asthma. This risk stratification helps health plans and providers allocate resources and align programs to focus on populations at greatest risk, improving health outcomes, reducing readmission rates, and reducing costs.
"We are pleased that we could publish the results of this collaboration during such a critical time for healthcare organizations," says Pravin Pant, Senior Director, Business Intelligence, Reporting and Analytics for ZeOmega and co-author of the report. "Identifying and addressing social determinants for vulnerable populations is more important than ever, and this white paper provides a foundation for organizations establishing or refining their SDOH data strategy."
