HERNDON, Va., Apr. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global mobile data platform provider Zerion Software, announced the launch of Public Links, an exciting new feature offering for their signature platform: iFormBuilder.
Moving forward, interested iFormBuilder customers - both existing and new - will be able to access Webforms for data collection without a username and/or password. This feature expands capabilities for:
- "Survey-like" data collection.
- Large groups with rotating users who do not require personalized log-ins.
- Collecting information from the public for specific endeavors.
And more.
"We are thrilled to release Public Links to the iFormBuilder community," explained Zerion Software CEO Sze Wong. "Our users have asked for ways to enhance the way they gather data, expanding their capabilities along with the platform's capabilities. We are pleased to answer these requests and cannot wait to see the possibilities of what iFormBuilder can do for our customer community based on this new feature. The feedback of Public Links' Beta release was extremely positive."
What are Public Links?
In short, Public Links makes Webforms accessible to data collectors without requiring them to have a username and/or password. This is achieved by creating a link to a particular form that allows individual collectors with the link to access Webforms through their computers and collect records. This is a great way to improve existing workflows or to expand use cases.
How to access Public Links:
Existing iFormBuilder customers (companies) will receive 100 monthly Public Links uses for free. Existing customers wishing to purchase additional Public Links submissions, can reach out to Zerion Software support by emailing support@zerionsoftware.com.
Non-customers wishing to enhance the way they work with data, from initial data collection forward can learn more about iFormBuilder and Public Links by visiting http://www.ZerionSoftware.com, or, emailing sales@zerionsoftware.com.
For pricing information, along with more detailed documentation on Public Links (and iFormBuilder), visit: https://www.zerionsoftware.com/public-links.
About Zerion
For over a decade, Zerion Software has believed that there has to be a better way. Zerion builds products that enable customers to consistently improve how they use and interact with their data. Zerion knows that good data drives better decision-making, which allows our clients to focus on what matters most, and in the process save time, money, resources, and lives. We are committed to building the world's most flexible, and scalable enterprise software platform that offers end-to-end inspection, survey, and audit solutions to help drive safety, compliance, and better decision-making throughout organizations.
Media Contact
