NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP, the commission-free stock trading platform, announced today that it is expanding its cash bonus program to a tiered structure, increasing the highest cash bonus possible from $50 to $200. The tiered promotion effectively lowers the threshold for qualification from a $3,000 deposit to just $1,000. Specifically, clients with an initial qualifying deposit of $1000 or more are able to claim cash bonuses worth up to $200. Moreover, clients who transfer their accounts from other brokerages may receive a reimbursement for any transfer fees up to $200. The offer is available immediately and ends on June 30, 2020.
"We modified the reward scheme from a single and fixed-rate bonus to a multi-tiered structure in an effort to thank more clients," said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP, "Being customer-oriented means we always hope to interact with our clients and show our appreciation for their loyalty and support."
Launched in January, TradeUP is a zero-commission trading platform for U.S stocks, ETFs and options. It also made headlines by offering local access to Hong Kong stock trading with competitive fees. Available both through its mobile app and web platform, TradeUP continues to enhance its operational capability and user experience by performing updates on a biweekly basis.
"Rather than taking a minimalist approach that only incorporates minimalist graphics and limited analytical tools, we believe ease of use is achieved through three steps: investigate client preferences, tailor strategies to user expectations, and meet those expectations through technological innovation. TradeUP's customers enjoy an intuitive interface and easy trading process because we seamlessly incorporated essential information and tools to our app without crowing the navigation bar," Song added.
Despite the impact of coronavirus on the global markets, TradeUP's user base and funding grow at a steady pace. "We experienced a surge in first-time investors drawn to the events we are currently hosting. Last month, we commenced our first ever paper trading competition, hoping to give investors more opportunities to glean market insights. Through the use of fintech, we strive to deliver a more efficient and reliable trading experience that is unmatched by market alternatives for generations to come," Song said.
For more information about TradeUP's cash bonus program, please visit: https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/market/deposit-award/#/award
Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For full pricing details, see: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us
Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/
About Marsco Investment Corporation
Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Risk Disclosure:
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.