iboss Notably Recognized as a "Disruptor Company" in the Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS Category While the Company's Industry Leading Zero Trust Edge Security Platform Was Honored in the Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS "Disruptor Products, Solutions, and Innovations" Category
BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, announces it has been honored in two categories in the prestigious 2022 Annual Disruptor Company Awards. iboss was notably recognized as a "Disruptor Company" in the Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS category. Meanwhile, the company's industry leading Zero Trust Edge security platform was also honored in the Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS "Disruptor Products, Solutions, and Innovations" category.
The iboss Zero Trust platform is a purpose-built, patented, cloud delivered security platform and has more than 100 points of presence globally. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With applications, data and services made accessible only through the iboss Zero Trust Edge, cyber risk is greatly reduced, breaches and data loss are prevented, and visibility and security are delivered consistently throughout an organization.
"Today's threat landscape is ever changing and remote and distributed workforces have given rise to more threat vectors and vulnerabilities than ever before," said Paul Martini, co-founder and CEO of iboss. "Our Zero Trust Edge platform helps enterprises of the future reduce cyber risk by isolating resources and data so that information is only accessible to trusted users. With data and resources now located everywhere and modern employees located anywhere, iboss ensures productivity by enabling direct connections to the resources employees need to do their job while preventing data loss and cyberattacks."
The prestigious Globee Disruptor Awards recognizes companies that are innovating with the potential to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. More than 50 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
View the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Media Contact
Jake Klein, Goldin Solution for iboss, 646-660-8644, iboss@goldin.com
SOURCE Goldin Solution for iboss