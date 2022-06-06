iboss Wins Most Innovative Cloud Security & Best Product SaaS/Cloud Security At 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022
BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, is proud to announce it has been named Most Innovative Cloud Security & Best Product SaaS/Cloud Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:
"We're thrilled to be recognized as an innovator and leader by Cyber Defense Magazine," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder of iboss. "Our best-in-class Zero Trust Edge platform is designed to meet the security and productivity challenges posed by today's highly-distributed modern workforces by making sensitive resources completely inaccessible to attackers while ensuring fast, direct connections for trusted users."
The iboss Zero Trust platform is a purpose-built, patented, cloud delivered security platform and has more than 100 points of presence globally. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With applications, data and services made accessible only through the iboss Zero Trust Edge, cyber risk is greatly reduced, breaches and data loss are prevented, and visibility and security are delivered consistently throughout an organization.
"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. iboss is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
Visit iboss at the RSA Conference in the South Hall, booth 455. At the iboss theater, you will learn how to implement Zero Trust as defined by NIST, iboss integrations with identity partners and integrations with Microsoft's security portfolio.
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
Media Contact
Jake Klein, Goldin Solutions for iboss, 646-660-8644, iboss@goldin.com
SOURCE iBoss