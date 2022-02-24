BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named iboss to its annual Security 100 list. The company has been recognized on the Web, Email and Application Security category.
The iboss Zero Trust Edge is a purpose built, patented, cloud delivered security policy enforcement point built on a containerized architecture. This approach enables organizations to move to a Zero Trust Architecture in an orderly, non-disruptive way in full compliance with NIST 800-207 tenets. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. iboss shifts the focus from protecting the network perimeter to protecting resources.
"iboss Zero Trust Edge is purpose-built to protect resources no matter where they are," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Having our platform recognized by CRN is an honor and we look forward to continuing our efforts to prevent breaches by making applications, data and services inaccessible to attackers while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from anywhere."
Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers. Recipients chosen for this year's Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.
The 2022 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and can be found online at http://www.crn.com/security100.
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
