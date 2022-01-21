BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, announces that TMC has named its cloud platform as a recipient of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
In order to keep remote workers safe outside the traditional network perimeter, iboss moves network security to the cloud, enabling the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. iboss is being used by organizations worldwide to implement the Zero Trust architecture defined in the NIST 800-207 special publication. The iboss platform is built on a containerized cloud architecture, making it the only platform that can control what NIST refers to as the "Implicit Trust Zone." This ensures that all resources, such as applications, data and services, are protected and are inaccessible without going through the iboss Zero Trust Edge.
"We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader by TMC, as this award further validates our commitment to meet and exceed the security needs of our customers," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Organizations are rapidly changing how they approach network security, as the on-premise legacy network security appliances are simply no longer capable of securing today's modern workforce as they work from anywhere. We're proud to offer a solution that uses Zero Trust principles to enable the modern workforce to securely connect to any app on any device, from any location."
The iboss Zero Trust platform provides the fastest connections, lowest latency and best security to some of the largest organizations in the world, ensuring fast, secure and direct connections to applications from anywhere. By eliminating VPNs and allowing users to connect directly to cloud applications, iboss eliminates typical traffic bottlenecks and ensures uninterrupted secure access, enabling employees to be more productive.
For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. TMC awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. The INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award highlights companies delivering innovation and advancement in IP communications and demonstrating the best practices to implement the network security. See the complete list of 2021 winners here.
About iboss
iboss is a Zero Trust cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
Media Contact
