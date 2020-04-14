BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroBounce announces the addition of two new email deliverability tools, an inbox placement tester and an email server tester, to its email validation platform. These new tools were developed based on customer feedback and ZeroBounce's commitment to providing best-in-class email validation services. They enable customers to test and optimize their email campaigns, before sending, for the highest deliverability.
Emails have an average inbox placement rate of 83%, leaving 17% undelivered to the inbox and likely never seen, according to several market studies. ZeroBounce believes there is significant opportunity to improve deliverability. With the release of these new tools, senders can detect and fix issues, prior to sending, and achieve a higher inbox placement.
The ZeroBounce Email Server Tester analyzes email headers and runs more than 100 tests against the server's configuration. Within minutes, the system diagnoses potential errors and returns in-depth insight, thus allowing for improvements.
The ZeroBounce Inbox Placement Tester gives senders an overview of their future email deliverability. Customers will receive access to more than 20 test email addresses associated with the most popular email providers around the world. The results – inbox, spam or not delivered – give users a chance to revise their emails, troubleshoot issues, and send more confidently.
"With consumers' mailboxes increasingly crowded, organizations can't afford to risk landing in the spam folder. They need reliable tools to help them secure their spot in the inbox, and that's always been our mission," says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase. "The new deliverability tools are a powerful extension of our email validation services. Thanks to their quick feedback, these new tools allow our customers to address any obstacles in their way to their subscribers' inboxes," Tanase adds.
All ZeroBounce Freemium account owners can run one of each test at no charge, every month.
About ZeroBounce
ZeroBounce, an Inc. 5000 honoree, is an email verification and email scoring service dedicated to helping businesses achieve higher email deliverability. The system detects email typos, nonexistent and abusive email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce operates a military-grade security infrastructure, ensuring customer data is protected at the highest levels.
With more than four billion emails validated to date, the company serves 75,000+ businesses in 190+ countries and adds up to 150 new clients every day. Marketers using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending reputation.
For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.
