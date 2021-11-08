BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as a winner for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Zerto is being recognized for its Zerto Platform in the Data Protection Software category.
This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.
Zerto is the only solution that brings continuous data protection (CDP) for backup, disaster recovery (DR), and data mobility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments in a single platform with flexible deployment options. Its technology provides organizations with a simple, scalable, and comprehensive cloud data management and protection platform to mitigate concerns about data loss and downtime.
"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the CRN community. Zerto continues to modernize data protection, backup, and disaster recovery, so organizations can quickly recover from ransomware and other forms of data loss." said Eric Barnhart, senior director of cloud and channel sales at Zerto. "We strive to work with our partners to meet our customers' always-on business requirements, and this acknowledgement in the Data Protection Software category validates that we are providing our customers with innovative technology that helps them quickly and efficiently recover their data."
The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.
About Zerto
Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection platform eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection at scale to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
