BOSTON, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.
Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Zerto was chosen for the CRN Partner Program Guide because of the quality and strength of its Zerto Alliance Partner (ZAP) Program. Zerto knows its partners are on a journey toward software, services, and cloud-ready solutions, so it designed its program to provide an experience that is simple, rewarding, equitable, and valuable. Zerto is the catalyst that accelerates its partners' transformations by selling primarily through the channel, offering proposal-based MDF, certifications, marketing materials to identify new prospects, and deal registration.
Additionally, Zerto recently announced significant improvements to its ZAP Program that will provide partners with increased benefits, support, and resources. These enhancements are based directly on partner feedback and requests, and they will help partners create strategic go-to-market (GTM) channel plans that incorporate Zerto's software-only platform to meet the new cloud-based consumption models of customers.
"Zerto is honored to be included in CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide once again," said Eric Barnhart, director, Americas channel sales, Zerto. "The ZAP Program is the lifeblood of our company, and we will continue to listen to and work with our partners to craft a program that is beneficial to everyone involved. We value the relationship we have with every partner, and we will continue to strive to be as much of an asset to them as they are to us."
"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."
The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
About Zerto
Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation through a single, scalable platform for cloud data management and protection. Built for enterprise scale, Zerto's simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility and eliminate the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. Zerto enables an always-on customer experience by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of applications and data across private, public, and hybrid clouds. Zerto is trusted by over 9,000 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 450 managed service providers.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
