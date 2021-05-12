BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto Earns Perfect Score for Being Respectful, Time Savings, and for Putting Clients' Interest First
Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, has been named the overall vendor champion in the 2021 SoftwareReviews 2021 Backup and Availability Emotional Footprint Awards. SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment and aggregates emotional ratings from 25 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +94, the Zerto Platform performed exceptionally in many categories, exceeding user expectations in being respectful, saving time, and putting clients' interests first. Zerto was also recognized as the highest rated on Emotional Footprint Diamond.
The SoftwareReviews 2021 Backup and Availability Emotional Footprint Award winners were determined by software users and based on questions which were crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts at Info-Tech Research Group. The Zerto Platform led the championship group with an Emotional Footprint score of +94 (high-level user sentiment) and a value index of 88% (captures user satisfaction with their software given the costs they are paying).
"We are thrilled that this award distinguishes the efforts and dedication of the Zerto team as our number one priority is the customer," said Caroline Seymour, vice president, product marketing at Zerto. "It emphasizes the importance of nurturing customer relationships, which helps ensure that their investment in our backup and recovery technology makes a valuable impact on every global organization that uses it."
A vendor's Net Emotional Footprint is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint is collected from real end users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified.
About Zerto
Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation through a single, scalable platform for cloud data management and protection. Built for enterprise scale, Zerto's simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility and eliminate the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. Zerto enables an always-on customer experience by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of applications and data across private, public, and hybrid clouds. Zerto is trusted by over 9,000 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 450 managed service providers.
