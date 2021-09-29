BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced its Technology Evangelist Gene Torres will be speaking at VMworld 2021, the premier multi-cloud event being held Oct. 5-7, 2021. Torres's session, "No VM (or Container) Left Behind with Zerto 9," will focus on how Zerto can help organizations protect virtual environments from ransomware, natural disasters, outages, or deletions. During his session, Torres will also provide a sneak peek into what's new for Zerto for Kubernetes with VMware Tanzu.
Additionally, Microsoft's Principal PM Ramprasad Gowrishankar will discuss Zerto's integrations with Azure for disaster recovery and backup in a session entitled, "Azure VMware Solution: Platform Deep Dive."
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) also recently completed its acquisition of Zerto. Attendees can join HPE's John Blumenthal who will be discussing HPE's VDI and Container Storage solution. During the session, attendees will learn how Zerto and HPE deliver ransomware protection, disaster recovery, and cloud-native data protection services for VMware customers that eliminate complexity and ensure data is recoverable and secure across hybrid cloud environments.
Zerto is a gold sponsor and HPE is a platinum sponsor of this year's event. Attendees who visit Zerto's virtual booth and participate in the Live Chat will be entered to win a $250 Amazon.com gift card.
WHAT: Zerto and HPE VMworld Sessions
No VM (or Container) Left Behind with Zerto 9
Join Gene Torres, technology evangelist at Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as he discusses how reducing data loss and downtime of virtual applications is crucial for any organization. Whether from ransomware, natural disasters, outages, or deletions, businesses need to protect and be able to consistently recover virtualized applications at the core, edge, and cloud. Session attendees will gain insights on how Zerto 9 delivers ransomware resilience for VMware vSphere environments on premises and in the cloud, simple protection and recovery of VMs—just a few clicks with automated protection and orchestration—and continuous data protection for VMware on public cloud users.
Defend and Protect Your Data from Edge to Cloud with HPE GreenLake
Virtualized and container workloads continue to evolve, making IT infrastructures more complex to defend and recover from both predatory and inadvertent disruptions. Ransomware is a growing security problem and one of the biggest forms of cybercrime. Every day, news feeds feature stories of criminals who brazenly announce they're holding business-critical data hostage until a ransom is paid. Together with newly-acquired Zerto, HPE offers ransomware protection, disaster recovery, and cloud-native data protection services for VMware customers that eliminate complexity and ensure data is recoverable and secure across hybrid cloud environments. Learn what steps you can take to protect your business with HPE GreenLake solutions that offer the agility of the cloud for your on-premises environments.
Azure VMware Solution: Platform Deep Dive
Ramprasad Gowrishankar, principal PM, Microsoft, will explore the latest releases from Azure VMware Solution, including technical overviews for new integrations of popular disaster recovery and backup solutions such as VMware Site Recovery Manager and Zerto. Learn how to take advantage of new connectivity between your Azure VMware Solution environment and other Azure services for storage, management, security, and more.
WHERE: VMworld
WHEN: Oct. 5-7, 2021
About Zerto
Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection platform eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection at scale to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.
