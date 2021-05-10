BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pamela Sharma, senior manager of worldwide partner marketing, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.
The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.
As Senior Manager of Worldwide Partner Marketing at Zerto, one of Sharma's key milestones in the last year was to work with Zerto's executive leadership to ensure that the channel is core to Zerto's success. As part of that initiative, Sharma worked to not only ensure the channel was thought of at the highest levels within Zerto but to also elevate Zerto's brand by leading joint marketing activities with Zerto's top strategic partners including Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, and HPE. Under her marketing leadership, she helped Zerto enter into new accounts in the last year, while increasing awareness within these partner organizations. Additionally, Sharma led the effort to pivot Zerto from accrual MDF to proposal-based MDF, allowing the company to support new opportunities and proactively plan multi-touch marketing programs. As part of this, she took on a project to enhance Zerto's self-service portal, which gives partners better access to content on-demand, 24/7/365.
For the remainder of 2021, Sharma has her goals set on growing net new lead identification and driving more partners to reach gold and platinum levels, which provides them with more support and resources from Zerto. She also wants to see the company's major cloud providers such as AWS, IBM, Microsoft, and Google Cloud embrace and represent Zerto by increasing customer engagement as well as working on joint marketing activities, including media campaigns, case studies, and webinars.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
"I'm grateful to be included on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list alongside many accomplished and influential women," Sharma said. "Zerto has built a fantastic channel partner team, and it's extremely fulfilling to see all of our hard work pay off in the form of increased partner engagement. I'm eager to see what our team can accomplish next!"
The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Zerto
Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation through a single, scalable platform for cloud data management and protection. Built for enterprise scale, Zerto's simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility and eliminate the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. Zerto enables an always-on customer experience by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of applications and data across private, public, and hybrid clouds. Zerto is trusted by over 9,000 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 450 managed service providers.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
