NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-driven marketing technology company that leverages unique data and artificial intelligence to help companies acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced the launch of Opportunity Explorer(SM), a real-time market and consumer data analytics and insights solution. Designed to help marketers identify, segment and act upon growth opportunities for their businesses, Opportunity Explorer(SM) ingests demographic, behavioral and location signals from Zeta's proprietary data set of 2.4 billion identities globally, synthesizes the information in real time and creates a customizable, interactive display of actionable insights.
Opportunity Explorer(SM) comes to market as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the shift from traditional to digital marketing models and reinforces the need for solutions with measurable outcomes. Within this new, post-COVID environment, navigating real-time market conditions and rapidly changing consumer preferences has become critical to a marketer's ability to breakthrough and connect with customers and prospects. With Opportunity Explorer(SM), marketers can understand more about consumer attitudes and behaviors to develop more personalized experiences that lead to better business outcomes.
"The COVID-19 era has accelerated consumer affinities for digital-first experiences. To be exceptional, brands need to respond with more precision and speed than ever before," said Neej Gore, President of the Data Cloud, a division of Zeta. "By leveraging Zeta's industry-leading data asset, the Opportunity Explorer enables marketers to better understand macro-level market insights and nuanced consumer trends, equipping them to rapidly move from insight to action and deliver strong returns on their digital investments."
Opportunity Explorer(SM) provides marketers with two customizable views – Market Insights and Consumer Insights – to support all aspects of the customer journey, from acquisition through retention.
Market Insights provides a holistic view of macro-level industry insights, trending interests and consumption patterns across products and competitors. This includes Zeta's proprietary MarketPulse™ dashboard, which enables marketers to access real-time industry-level data and anlalytics that predict consumer sentiment and propensity to spend across all verticals and designated market areas (DMAs). Consumer Insights allows marketers to pinpoint the precise time and format for ad spend to drive more engagement – with customers or prospects – by using custom-built insights that help create effective personalized experiences (by message, channel or time).
Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, David A. Steinberg, added, "As the economy re-opens, marketers must keep in mind that there has been a tectonic shift in consumer attitudes and behaviors, and our data-driven insights will enable them to make the right investments to emerge stronger. Opportunity Explorer extends and enhances Zeta's strategic focus on providing marketers with more sophisticated data and artificial intelligence tools, alongside an omnichannel marketing platform across all industry sectors, including financial services, travel and hospitality, telecom, automotive, insurance and more."
The release of the Opportunity Explorer(SM) comes on the heels of Zeta's recent recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020. Over the past year, the Company has focused on innovation and scaling capabilities within the Zeta Marketing Platform, including: the enrichment of behavioral, transactional and location data assets (2.4 billion identities, of which 750 million are deterministic); results-driven AI (690+ intender audiences); integrated demand-side platform (DSP); customer data-platform (CDP); omnichannel orchestration, site personalization and deterministic measurement.
Zeta was also recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Marketing Software Suites, Q2 2019 and Now Tech: Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Q2 2019.
About Us
Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines one of the industry's largest consumer data sets (2.4B+ identities, of which 750M+ are deterministic) with results-driven artificial intelligence to unlock consumer intent, personalize experiences and power business growth for Fortune 1000 companies, such as GM, Wyndham, Sprint and Progressive. Zeta has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ and competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.