MILAN, Italy, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zextras has been chosen by CIO Review as one of the top collaboration platform providers in the European market.
"This great recognition tells us we're going in the right direction. We'll keep serving our customers and open source users, both with open source projects and the best possible features they could need," comments Paolo Storti, CEO of the Zextras Group.
CIO Review is the leading technology magazine, aiming to provide C-levels with solutions, services, and updated knowledge. It recognizes Zextras as one of the best providers thanks to its:
- maturity in the e-mail and collaboration market
- strong focus on security and users' privacy, with the commitment to give users control over their data, unlike the SaaS
- nearly 100 million satisfied users
Zextras originated as a development company that provided added features to the Zimbra Open Source edition. Then, these features were grouped into the official and native plugin for Zimbra – Zextras Suite. Now, Zextras Suite is the only essential asset for every user who wants to keep using Zimbra but needs to keep up with the times. Moreover, Zextras cares about the OSE community, striving to provide open features to improve the software user's experience.
The company grew to more than 100 employees one month ago, with an employment rate of +92% since the previous year. Furthermore, the number of active users is increasing by 27.5% every year. Along with Europe, Zextras is also present the Russian Federation, South America, and has recently opened premises in India. This award reconfirms that Zextras is one of the leading providers for years to come.
