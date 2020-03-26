- Scheider: We reacted quickly and decisively to the corona issue and harmonized the interests of our employees with those of ZF - In 2019, the company generated sales of EUR36.5 billion (2018: EUR36.9 billion) - Adjusted EBIT at EUR1.5 billion (2018: EUR2.1 billion), adjusted EBIT margin at 4.1 percent (2018: 5.6 percent) - R&D expenditure increased to EUR2.7 billion (2018: EUR2.5 billion) - New orders for electric drives in the car and bus segment - Strategic acquisition of Wabco solidly financed