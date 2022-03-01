CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Capital Manor's Series 2022 Bonds (the "Bonds").
Capital Manor, Inc. (the "Corporation") is a not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates a continuing care retirement community known as Capital Manor located in Salem, Oregon. Capital Manor consists of 302 independent living units and 83 residential care beds with an additional 34 memory care beds. Capital Manor has been managed by Life Care Services since 2010.
Capital Manor will use the proceeds of the Series 2022 Bonds to (i) refund the Series 2012 Bonds, (ii) fund the Projects (defined below), and (iii) pay certain costs of issuance of the Series 2022 Bonds. The Series 2022 Bonds are rated "BBB-" by Fitch and were issued through the Hospital Facility Authority of the City of Salem, Oregon with a bond yield of 3.030% and a yield to maturity of 3.415%. The Bonds are callable in 7 years at 103, declining to par in year 10 (2032).
In addition to refunding its Series 2012 Bonds, Capital Manor plans to renovate its existing buildings, including the recladding of the exterior of the Capital Manor Care Building and to renovate a portion of the resident "Commons" area (the "Projects").
Mary Muñoz, Senior Managing Director at Ziegler, commented: "It has been exciting to see Capital Manor, under Life Care Services' leadership, execute a major operations turnaround, expand its living options, add memory care services, and beautify and expand its activity and hospitality areas. Ziegler is excited to be a part of the journey to bringing Capital Manor residents an enhanced lifestyle."
David Lewis, Executive Director, added: "The Capital Manor turnaround has been an exciting journey and exemplifies the success that a diverse team can produce. The excitement now is that we are strong, have a deep waitlist, and are investing in the future. For residents and staff alike, Capital Manor is a place to embrace a better life and embrace life better."
Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.
