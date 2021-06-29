CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the $60,000,000 Last Step Recycling, LLC Project.
Last Step Recycling, LLC (LSR) will construct and operate an Automotive Shredder Residue (ASR) warehouse and processing facility in Chester County, South Carolina (the "Project"). ASR is the waste from the recycling or shredding of automobiles and appliances. The processing facility will receive ASR from other recycling plants that have shredded car parts and other scrap metal for recycling. LSR will then take this discarded ASR material and further recycle the ASR by separating the non-ferrous metals from the other materials found in the ASR. ASR contains approximately 10-12% by volume of residual commercial value non-ferrous metal, such as copper, aluminum and stainless steel.
Proceeds from the sale of the Bonds, along with an equity contribution by LSR, will be used to acquire the Project site, and construct and equip the warehouse and processing facility. The Project itself will consist of an approximately 184,800 square foot receiving and processing facility on approximately 57 acres of land with proximity to interstate and railroad transportation. There are 24 operating shredding businesses within a 450-mile radius of the Project site that produce 500,000 net tons annually of ASR feedstock that are potentially available for the processing facility. LSR will initially process up to 180,000 tons of ASR feedstock annually and when in full operation will have the capacity to accept and process over 360,000 tons of ASR annually.
The management team of LSR have been industry leaders in shredding and recycling technologies for over 50 years. LSR will use a next generation proprietary process that combines sorting, magnetic separation, and air separation to extract copper, stainless steel and aluminum from LSR.
Robert Ward, Chief Financial Officer of LSR, stated "The LSR team really appreciates the hard work and superior effort by everyone involved. What a great accomplishment!"
