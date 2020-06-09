NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo has announced that it is nearing half a million downloads and uploads just a week after TechCrunch reported that the free video-sharing app had surpassed 100,000 of these events. This is a nearly 400,000 count leap in less than 7 days.
Fueling Zigazoo's growth was last week's launch of the Children4Charity campaign, which gives children an opportunity to participate in fun competitions twice a week to raise awareness for various charities. Students take part in challenges such as dance-offs and tongue twisters while inspiring other children to support the work done by charities during this time. Zigazoo is looking to prove that brands can programmatically integrate entertainment, education, and social impact, encouraging their users to "have fun, do good."
This week's Children4Charity challenge asks students to sing a song in support of the NAACP. Children are encouraged to show off their musical talents as they bring attention to an organization whose mission is to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Zigazoo has also launched the "friends" feature, intended to promote both social interactions and incorporate additional levels of security and privacy. Contrary to TikTok and YouTube, Zigazoo continues to emphasize the importance of designing around the unique needs of parents and children. Different than other social media that rely on user growth through the encouragement of public interaction, Zigazoo puts emphasis on smaller groups and friends as the key to a fun and secure app for families, play communities, and classrooms.
Later this summer Zigazoo is launching "Zigazoo channels", partnering with major children's entertainment companies, museums, zoos, podcasts, libraries, influencers, and more to bring various kinds of short-form video content to users.
Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We are becoming the go-to place for children's media and are more impassioned than ever to give parents and children a fun and safe education tool that helps them through these uncertain times."
About Zigazoo
Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Recently called the "TikTok For Kids" by TechCrunch, Zigazoo enables parents and their children to watch, record, and interact with short learning videos. Zigazoo is free for all users.