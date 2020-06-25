AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced it has launched its B2B Commerce Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to deliver pricing that accurately reflects current market conditions in real-time online.
Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Zilliant B2B Commerce Connector is available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMiIzUAL
Zilliant B2B Commerce Connector
B2B Commerce Connector is a bridge between your Commerce Cloud instance and Zilliant Price IQ™ and/or Price Manager™, enabled via Zilliant's high-availability, robust REST API, IQ AnywhereTM. When connected, customers can leverage digital and eCommerce data to set online-specific pricing, allowing B2B companies to:
- Differentiate pricing for existing customers and new visitors at the product category or SKU level
- Set eCommerce-specific discounts that can be personalized (or targeted) to customer segments and product groups
- Analyze pageviews, conversions, cart abandonment data and inventory availability to set multiple discounting strategies online
- Offer customer-specific agreement prices and dynamic tiered pricing for quantity breaks online
- Integrate elasticity-based price optimization, ensuring omnichannel price consistency that achieves revenue and margin targets for the business
Comments on the News
"A company's ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and business dynamics is vital to maintaining its competitive edge," said Zilliant Senior Vice President of Products and Science Pete Eppele. "By broadening our API capabilities, we're thrilled to give our customers a tailored approach to dynamic eCommerce pricing that delivers intelligent and rational pricing in real time."
Additional Resources
- Follow Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Twitter here
- Follow Zilliant on Twitter here
- View the "Real-Time Market Pricing for eCommerce" webinar recording here
Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.
About Zilliant
Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.