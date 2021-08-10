DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zimit, the leader in Services CPQ, today announced it has successfully completed its 2021 Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II audit. The renewal of this certification continues to validate Zimit's security and operational controls.
"We want our customers to know that data security is a top priority. This certification reinforces Zimit's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, processing, integrity, privacy and confidentiality," said Mark Hall, Zimit's Information Security Officer.
SOC 2 reports were developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to provide detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization. The SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates that an independent accounting and auditing firm has thoroughly reviewed Zimit's non-financial reporting control objectives and activities, and has tested those controls over time to ensure that they are operating effectively to protect client data.
"We set very high standards at Zimit, which is why so many leading companies rely on our services CPQ solution. They count on us to help streamline and automate the Quote-to-Cash process. We continue to earn their trust by certifying our commitment to security and safeguarding their data," said Ali Safadi, Co-CEO of Zimit.
Zimit's SOC 2 report is available to customers upon request.
About Zimit
Zimit is the industry leader in Services CPQ (Configure Price Quote). Zimit is designed for quoting enterprise technology and services, including subscriptions, professional services, managed services, bundled solutions, and XaaS. Zimit simplifies quoting, delivering speed, flexibility, and a seamless opportunity-to-cash workflow. Zimit customers replace spreadsheets with a centralized solution catalog, guided selling, automated document content, approvals, and a pricing engine built for the technology and services market. For more information, visit https://zimit.io.
Media Contact
Craig Abramson, Zimit, +1 2018416261, cabramson@zimit.io
SOURCE Zimit