NEWARK, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziosoft, a pioneer in 3D/4D AI medical visualization, is featuring its comprehensive suite of advanced visualization and post-processing applications, on a true vendor neutral platform, at the annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR) being held virtually from March 3-7, 2021. One of the major highlights is the company's CT lung resection application, which is highly valuable in surgical and therapeutic planning.
"Ziosoft's fully automated extraction of lung lobes and vasculature greatly reduces the time needed to complete a virtual segmentation plan," said Thomas Frauenfelder, MD, professor of Radiology at University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland. "This virtual planning enhances the use of minimal-invasive surgical approach, may help shorten surgical duration and thus assist with shortening recovery time. It has proven quite valuable in our approach to patient treatment."
High precision automatic segmentation of lungs, lung lobes, bronchi, pulmonary arteries and veins enable lung resection proposals based on bronchial or arterial anatomy. Colorization of affected tissues creates a virtual visualization of intra-operable dye markers.
"Virtual segmentectomy can greatly assist the surgeon in the most appropriate resection," said Rajeev Taitriya, vice president, Business Development and Marketing for Ziosoft. "All segmentations are stored as individual volumes that are color-coded and can be superimposed in any combination. Virtually segmented objects also can be exported for 3D printing or displayed in mixed reality systems."
Key features of this Ziosoft application include automatic lobular division recognizing major fissures as well as high precision automatic segmentation of these regions of interest. The software can compute resection candidate volume based on bronchial and arterial anatomy and provide pre-operative assessment of structural relationship along with automated measurement of distance to the resection plane and fissure from lesion.
"We have more than 20 years of medical imaging expertise with deep learning to enable accurate segmentation with easy-to-use intuitive tools for efficient and customizable workflows," said Shusuke Chino, co-founder and president, Ziosoft. "Working with such outstanding healthcare professionals like Professor Dr. Frauenfelder, we look forward to creating more significant developments to expand our AI-enabled visualization platform."
About Ziosoft, Inc.
Ziosoft provides a comprehensive multi-modality, advanced processing and viewing solution for any specialty. Its customizable platform provides automated workflow to maximize efficiency. It is also a scalable, enterprise platform for "anywhere" accessibility and, as a software-only platform, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.
Media Contact
Laurie Hallwyler, ckj Communications, +1 (650) 248-9081, laurie@ckjcomm.com
SOURCE Ziosoft