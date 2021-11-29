CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziosoft, a pioneer and leader in 3D/4D advanced visualization, is introducing a new subscription model for its cutting-edge AI based software at the annual Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) conference being held in Chicago, November 28 – December 1, 2021. The new Zioflex package is available through a monthly subscription fee and is designed to eliminate the risk of capital investment with no long-term commitment.
"At Ziosoft, we passionately believe in building customer loyalty and trusted, lasting partnerships with healthcare institutions for a better patient outcome," said Rajeev Taitriya, vice president of Business Development and Marketing for Ziosoft. "We recognize the challenges of deploying cutting-edge technologies while managing the risks for capital budgeting, ROI and mitigations. To this end, we have come together with our expertise, break-through technology and decades of experience to help healthcare providers make a meaningful and lasting decision to deploy advanced visualization solutions with no risk."
The Zioflex subscription model offers flexible terms to all institutions to help mitigate budget constraints by utilizing an operational budget. Zioflex benefits include no risk of capital investment or long-term commitment for healthcare facilities. There are also free software upgrades and technical support during the active subscription. The user can choose their own hardware per supplied specifications and receive educational support at various levels.
"Zioflex helps the clinician to keep absolute control of their data," said Taitriya. "It also ensures the latest advancements in post-processing solutions. Finally, Zioflex provides highly scalable terms and deployment models to support future growth."
The company also will be showcasing its flagship Ziostation2, a powerful multi-modality and scalable multi-departmental enterprise solution. A full suite of regulatory cleared 2D, 3D and 4D analytical tools provides consistent functionality across the enterprise, without compromise. With over 3,000 installations in 2,000 locations throughout more than 30 countries globally, the company is highlighting PhyZiodynamics™, offering an unprecedented "real-time" journey through the body non-invasively, supporting diagnoses and treatment planning for numerous anatomical targets.
About Ziosoft.
Ziosoft provides a comprehensive multi-modality, advanced processing and viewing solution for any specialty. Its customizable platform provides automated workflow to maximize efficiency. It is also a scalable, enterprise platform for "anywhere" accessibility and, as a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. For further information, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.
