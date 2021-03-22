COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EpiAnalytics, a leader in automotive artificial intelligence, today announced a technology integration partnership with ZipDeal, which offers a streamlined, post-sale, pre-F&I vehicle delivery system for automotive dealers. Through this partnership, ZipDeal has integrated EpiAnalytics' VINoptions solution with its vehicle and accessories module to help dealers improve revenue streams by enabling sales staff to present more details about vehicle options, features and corresponding accessories. The new tool, which launched last summer, is available to dealers now.
"Our collaboration with EpiAnalytics offers a powerful solution in terms of providing vehicle equipment data, options and matching accessories to help dealers increase their customers' satisfaction and deliver a better buying experience, while increasing revenue streams," said Tony Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, ZipDeal, LLC. "By integrating our platform with EpiAnalytics' technology, we're enabling dealers to reduce the barriers associated with closing the deal by providing their customers with unprecedented access to information about the vehicle they're purchasing, which can help them determine how certain add-ons and accessories might impact their payment."
The ZipDeal platform leverages EpiAnalytics technology to extract and categorize VIN-level information and provides standardized OEM specifications for each vehicle. The integration of EpiAnalytics technology with ZipDeal is a benefit to dealers seeking better, more robust data about a vehicle's exact specifications. Additional benefits of this combined solution allow automotive dealers to increase revenue derived per vehicle through add-ons and accessories that are critical to a dealership's bottom line, improve customer satisfaction and tenure through a consistent and personalized delivery experience, and reduce time and expenses associated with contracts in transit (CITs) after vehicle delivery.
"We are extremely excited to be working with ZipDeal," said James Vecchio, President, EpiAnalytics, Inc. "Automotive data contains extremely valuable information about a vehicle, however it is not always easy for buyers or sellers to discern a vehicle's actual equipment, trim or options using a standard VIN decode. The streamlined experience that ZipDeal provides by integrating our VINoptions solution with their platform gives automotive dealers and their customers a better car buying experience overall."
Companies interested in learning more about ZipDeal can schedule a demo here: https://www.zipdeal.com/demo. To learn more about VINoptions, call +1-619-742-0880, visit http://www.epianalytics.com/automotive-intelligence or schedule a demo here: https://www.epianalytics.com/contact/.
About ZipDeal
Based in Columbus OH, ZipDeal is the first online tool to link all of the processes between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office on one customer-facing platform. It leads customers through the titling and registration process, insurance information, finance and protection products, vehicle features, personal vehicle settings, and posting online reviews. By putting customers in the driver's seat, dealerships deliver a consistent and personalized delivery experience that increases F&I profits, improves cash flow, boosts CSI, and a dealership's online reputation while mitigating frustrating customer downtime. Visit ZipDeal at https://www.zipdeal.com/.
About EpiAnalytics, Inc.
EpiAnalytics delivers information services to manufacturers, dealers, auctions, finance and insurance companies. The company helps automotive clients increase customer loyalty, target and win new business, and make better lending and vehicle purchase decisions. Its VINoptions Database houses more than 200 million vehicles to meet the industry's growing demand for an integrated information source. EpiAnalytics advanced AI and machine learning services help clients convert data and information into improved business results. For more information on EpiAnalytics and its suite of services, visit our website or call +1-619-742-0880. You can also follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epianalytics/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpiAnalytics.
